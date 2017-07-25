HMD Global is finally sidelining all the rumours about Nokia's upcoming flagship smartphone by making an official announcement. Press invitations are already out, confirming Nokia's next big release.

In the invites, HMD Global calls everyone to witness the "exclusive gathering to unveil the next milestone for Nokia phones." We don't need hints there as to what's on Nokia's or HMD Global's mind as rumours have been pretty generous when it comes to Nokia 8's imminent launch.

The timing of these invites only means that the Nokia 8 will be launched in London at 7:30PM local time on August 16th (2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT), The Verge reported. There's no mention of a subsequent launch taking place in India or any other country where HMD Global has popularized Nokia with or without nostalgia play.

But as the launch would take place in London, it will most likely be streamed live to other countries through YouTube or social media channels. In India, the launch event streaming will begin at 12 a.m. August 17. We will bring you updated information on where to watch the event live once we get a confirmation from HMD Global.

In any case, the streaming doesn't take place, Nokia 8's specs and features will certainly be out in the open. No more rumours, speculations and guesses. But the question of the phone's release in India remains unanswered, but we strongly expect the company to consider launching Nokia 8 in the country sooner than later.

The latest update on Nokia 8 comes shortly after a copper gold variant of the handset was leaked online. But HMD Global is widely expected to launch blue and silver variants of the phone. There have been rumours backed by solid evidence and sources about the Nokia 8, which suggest top-of-the-line specs. It's only a matter of time before the truth unfolds itself next month.

Considering there is some authenticity to the speculations about the phone, it is safe to presume the Nokia 8 would come with a 5.3-inch 2K display, a Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB/6GB RAM, dual 13MP rear cameras developed by Carl Zeiss and top-notch design.

Going by these rumours, the Nokia 8 is likely to pose a threat to existing flagship players such as Samsung Galaxy S8, OnePlus 5, iPhone 7 Plus and others. The pricing is going to play a huge role in the phone's success considering Nokia has to prove itself after years of absence in the premium smartphone market.