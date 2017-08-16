After months of speculations, HMD Global Oy is expected to finally unveil company's first flagship Nokia 8 in London.

The Finnish company is slated to kick-off the product launch event at 19:30 pm BST. Top company officials are expected to present keynote speeches and unveil the new product. Going by series of leaks in the recent past, Nokia 8 is shaping up to be a top-notch flagship phone.

Will Nokia 8 launch be live streamed?

Well, the company has not officially shared any direct links to the product launch webcasting site. But, the company's Twitter handle has urged fans to check out the YouTube channels of popular vloggers (video bloggers): Ali-A (HERE) and Jonathan Morrison (TLD Today: HERE) for live updates on Nokia product launch at 7:30 pm BST on August 16(00:00 am IST, August 17).

If and when Nokia does share the product launch link, we will update this page. So, stay tuned.

Nokia 8: Everything you need to know

Nokia 8 is said to sport full-metal cover with uni-body design language. On the front, it is said to flaunt a 5.7-inch QHD (2K: 2560x1440p) screen with Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

Under-the-hood, it is expected to come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage.

Nokia 8 will be the HMD Global's first phone to come with two two 13MP cameras on the back and the front too, it is said to house top-notch 13MP selfie shooter with 4K video recording capabilities. Guess what? Nokia 8 is said to boast world renowned Carl Zeiss lens and Lumia camera interface, as well.

YouTubers @OMGitsAliA & @tldtoday are taking over London! Tune into their YT channels tomorrow at 7:30pm BST to find out why... #Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/yxPpSXgSaK — Nokia Mobile (@nokiamobile) August 15, 2017

Nokia 8 launch timing details: