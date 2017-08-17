After months of speculations, HMD Global Oy finally pulled the wraps off the much-anticipated flagship Android phone Nokia 8 in London on August 16.

As rumoured, Nokia 8 comes with a formidable set of features enough to give a stiff challenge to current rivals such as Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 and HTC U11 among others.

To provide a better perspective on the newly unveiled Nokia 8, we have briefly described five key features that make the HMD Global Oy's marquee phone a good buy for its €599 (approx. $706/Rs.45,292) price-tag.

Nokia 8 Camera:

Before Nokia got acquired by HMD Global Oy or Microsoft even before that, its Lumia series phones used to set a benchmark for cameras in the smartphone (who can forget the Lumia 1020 with 41MP camera) industry. It used to pack them with world renowned Carl Zeiss lens. But, sadly the new HMD Global Oy, probably to cut costs, refrained from using Carl Zeiss lens in Nokia 6, 5 and 3 series.

Now, the Nokia 8's both front and rear-facing cameras have been co-developed with ZEISS optics thus assuring fans of top-notch photos.

Nokia 8 comes with two cameras-one 13MP (Colour + OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) another 13MP (Mono). They come equipped with 1.12µm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, 76.9-degree, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), IR (infrared) range finder, 4K video recording and assisted by dual tone flash for good quality images under low-light condition.

On the front, it boasts an equally impressive 13MP snapper with PDAF, 1.12µm pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, display flash and 78.4-degree field of view, which is enough to get big group selfies.

Another notable aspect of Nokia 8's camera capabilities is the newly coined feature: "Bothie". Don't mistake it for the Bokeh blur effect, the new Bothie is completely different. It allows users to record videos and take images from both front and the back simultaneous via Dual-Sight mode. Device owners can also live stream front-back videos with split-screen on Facebook, as well. We believe this feature will be a huge hit among social media savvy millennials.

Furthermore, the company, in a bid to improve video experience, has incorporated proprietary Nokia OZO sound system which can record 360-degree audio. It also boasts Audio Focus mode that lets users adjust the right sounds while reducing the ambient sounds or background noise.

Bluetooth v5.0:

This is another major feature of the Nokia 8. With Bluetooth 5.0 certification, the device owners will be able to transfer files between connected phones for up to 2mbps speed wirelessly.

And also the distance range has quadrupled, meaning the Nokia users can maintain connectivity between compatible headphones, speakers and fitness trackers, for up to a staggering 800 feet.

Another notable aspect of this feature is that the Nokia 8 will also be able to stream audio to two Bluetooth headsets or speakers at the same time.

Pure Android OS:

Like Nokia 6, 5 and 3 series, the new Nokia 8 too runs stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat, meaning there will be no unnecessary apps and a second layer of custom UI (bloat-ware) like we see in rival brands.

With vanilla Android, Nokia 8 will be well optimised to run buttery smooth.

Furthermore, Nokia 8, like Google's Pixel series will get two years of Android OS software support. With no bloatware, HMD Global need not have to tinker with the source code and will be able to streamline the update faster like Google does to the Pixel phones. We won't be surprised if the Nokia 8 gets Android O first than any third-party Android phones in the market.

Design language & build quality:

The Nokia 8 undergoes a rigorous 40-stage process of machining, anodizing and polishing to create aluminium-based unibody design language, the company claims.

The use of high-grade metal not only brings stability to the structure but also adds value in terms of visually appealing exterior looks and premium feel.

On the front, Nokia 8 boasts 5.3-inch QHD display with 2.5D curved glass at the edge and another additional layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield with IP54 splash-resistant coating, meaning device owners can take calls or message in rain.

Processor:

Nokia 8 comes packed with the Snapdragon 835 (8 x Kryo core) octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful processor to date. It can clock a maximum speed of 2.45GHz and comes with 4GB RAM LPDDR4X and 64GB storage. Some might ponder that Nokia 8's RAM capacity is low compared to rival brands such as OnePlus and Asus Zenfone AR, but the HMD Global device runs pure Android so it does not require extra physical memory to function efficiently.

The Snapdragon 835 also helps in conserving battery usage, as it is tuned to consume less power and work faster. Rest assured, Nokia 8 which comes with 3,090mAh cell will be more than enough to last one whole day under mixed usage.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Nokia products.

Dear readers, are you excited about the new Nokia 8? It is slated to hit stores globally in September. Will you be interested in buying the HMD Global Oy's new phone? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Key specifications of Nokia 8: