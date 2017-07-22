HMD Global is widely rumoured to take on smartphone giants like Apple and Samsung with its next flagship Nokia-branded phone, dubbed the Nokia 8. What has made the excitement level soaring is an alleged production unit of the upcoming handset, suggesting that the device is indeed being manufactured and a release date is coming sooner than later.

The leaked photos show the purported Nokia 8 production unit in "gold-copper" colour option, which has been doing the rounds in the rumour mill over the last few days. Other details appeared on the images include an aluminium body with curved corners and edges, a large display, a physical home button (which can double up as a fingerprint scanner) and a couple of capacitive buttons.

The alleged Nokia 8 images also show a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and a dual rear camera setup, along with a laser autofocus sensor and a single LED flash. The images also reveal a SIM card tray on the left-hand side of the device, and the power button and volume rocker on the right-hand side of the device.

The newly leaked Nokia 8 images came a few days after well-known leaker Evan Blass shared renders of the silver-coloured version of the smartphone on Twitter. Interestingly, there are some noticeable differences between both leaked versions of the Nokia 8.

Unlike the renders posted by Blass, the new "gold-copper" handset apparently doesn't carry the Zeiss logo under its rear dual-camera system. The home button also appears to be noticeably larger than what we saw in Blass' renders. In addition, there is no mention of HMD Global at the bottom of the phone's back.

These could well be images of a prototype model of the Nokia 8, or could be images of a fake unit all together. While it is recommended to take these images with a pinch of salt, there is no harm to let our imagination fly as we wait for the arrival of the Nokia 8, which is rumoured to arrive by the end of this month.

When it comes to the Nokia 8's expected specifications, the device may feature full-metal uni-body design with a 5.7-inch QHD screen, Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage.

The phone reportedly appeared on the official Nokia website in China earlier this week. However, it was immediately taken out by the company after the word spread like wildfire.