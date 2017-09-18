Rumours are rife that Nokia 8, HMD Global's flagship handset announced in August, will receive the much-awaited Android 8.0 Oreo update soon. While a recent Geekbench listing of the device running the latest mobile operating system from Google suggested that the phone was on its way to get the new firmware, a new tweet from Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global's chief product officer, has now confirmed that the official Oreo update is indeed on its way for Nokia 8.

Over the weekend, Sarvikas shared a couple of Nokia 8 images as proofs that the latest Android version is "maturing nicely" on the smartphone, which is yet to hit stores in several markets, including India.

The Nokia 8 unit, pictured in the images, clearly shows that the user is about to download and install a beta version of Android Oreo. Although the images don't reveal much about the changes that the software will bring, the hefty firmware weighing nearly 1.3 GB suggests that it is going to be a massive update.

Sarvikas' tweet didn't share any timeline for the Android Oreo update for Nokia 8. Since the phone is rumoured to go on sale in several markets by the end of this month, it is safe to speculate that the device will get the new firmware sometime in early October.

Sarvikas also recently confirmed that all Android-powered Nokia smartphones, including the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8, will get Android Oreo, which comes with several improvements over Android Nougat, such as faster booting time, extended battery life, latest security patches via Google Play Protect that automatically checks for malware inside all the applications installed on the device.

When it comes to Nokia 8, the handset features a dual 13MP+13MP rear camera setup, a 13MP front snapper, splash-proof aluminium unibody and a 5.3-inch 2K display with Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chipset, and is packed with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of native storage and a 3,090mAh battery.