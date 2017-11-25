Keeping its promise to be prompt in seeding software update to its handsets, HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to its handset OTA (over the air), and the first to get the new firmware is current flagship Nokia 8.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 8 comes a couple of weeks after its makers completed the firmware beta testing for the device. Device owners in Finland and Poland have now started receiving the OS update.

HMD Global executive Juho Sarvikas confirmed the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 8 on Twitter. He said the firmware update should happen in a couple of days as its roll-out is phased in two days, but some operators may take longer as they are still testing it.

— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) November 24, 2017

The new firmware update file weighs 1,518.1 MB and comes with security patches for the month of November.

Juho Sarvikas revealed in response to a query that Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 will be the next to get the firmware update, and that the beta version for the devices would be released soon.

HMD Global has confirmed that its handsets — Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 7, and Nokia 8 — will get the Android 8.0 Oreo update.