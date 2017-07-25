The Nokia 8 copper variant has seen multiple leaks in the last few days as design details of the handset have been spreading on the internet like wildfire. HMD Global's upcoming flagship Nokia 8 is expected to be announced on July 31 while several live images of the handset have constantly leaked in the last few days.

The latest leak on Baidu confirms the dual camera setup featuring the Carl Zeiss optics on the handset's rear panel. One can also clearly see the Zeiss logo etched under its rear dual-camera system in the latest renders of Nokia 8 copper variant.

Quite surprisingly, the earlier leak showcasing the "gold-copper" version of Nokia 8 did not feature the Zeiss logo below its rear dual-camera system (see image above) while the photos posted by Evan Blass for the silver-coloured version (see image below) clearly depict the Zeiss logo on the rear panel.

Latest rumours have also confirmed that the Nokia 8 is likely to feature an aluminium body with curved corners and edges, a large 5.3in 2K display, a physical Home button (which can double up as a fingerprint sensor) and a couple of capacitive buttons.

Other key features confirmed in the leaked images include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a 13MP main camera with laser autofocus sensor and a single LED flash. Coming to the rumoured specifications of its internal components, the upcoming flagship Nokia phone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 Octa-core processor paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage.

Nokia 8 is rumoured to run Android 7.1 out-of-the-box and draw its power from a 3,000mAh battery. The handset was also reportedly spotted on the official Nokia website in China earlier this week and it was later taken down by the company as the leak went viral on the internet.

All these leaks need to be taken with a pinch of salt as Nokia is yet to officially finalise the handset and its specifications. Furthermore, these leaks have appeared during the development or prototype stage and there is every possibility that Nokia might make some necessary changes ahead of the final release or at the time of the announcement.