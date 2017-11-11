HMD Global announced a beta program for Android 8.0 Oreo for the Nokia 8 last month. Although we know that Nokia-branded Android smartphones will eventually get the taste of Android Oreo, we didn't have a clear indication of when the update will be rolled out.

On Friday, HMD Global's Chief Product Office, Juho Sarvikas, took to Twitter to confirm that the company is going to release the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nokia 8 users soon as beta testing for the same has apparently come to an end.

"We have well over 2000 Nokia 8 #nokiamobilebetalabs users! Thank you so much for your passion and great feedback. We've listened, we've taken action and we will soon roll out official Android Oreo release for everyone," Sarvikas said.

Users should note that HMD won't roll out the Oreo update to all of its Android-powered Nokia smartphones. Being the most powerful device in the lineup, it's obvious for the Nokia 8 to get the update first while users of Nokia 7, 6, 3 and 2 will have to wait a bit longer to receive the same.

We have well over 2000 #Nokia8 #nokiamobilebetalabs users! Thank you so much for your passion and great feedback. We've listened, we've taken action and we will soon roll out official #AndroidOreo release for everyone! pic.twitter.com/9jRydOcoch — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) November 10, 2017

Although Sarvikas didn't specifically say when the final Oreo update will hit the Nokia 8, it's quite safe to assume that it will happen sooner than later as the beta testing seems to get over without any hassle.

So, if you are a Nokia 8 user, it's time to get prepared for a major Android update sometime within this month.

What to expect from Android 8.0 Oreo?

Android Oreo will bring several improvements over Nougat, including a faster booting, extended battery life and improvements in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in the application.

The update will also include new features like picture-in-picture to do two tasks simultaneously, Smart Text Selection that improves copy and paste and machine learning abilities to recognise entities on the screen.

In addition, the Android Oreo comes with something called the Rescue Party feature that helps the device to recover from constant boot loops.