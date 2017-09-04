HMD Global had earlier in the month released the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update to Nokia 3. Now, the company has confirmed that the same device and also three other models — Nokia 8, 6 and 5 series — will soon get Google's latest Android Oreo.

The news doesn't surprise many, as the company during the many local product launch events had repeatedly confirmed that Nokia phones would get two years of software support. However, some were sceptical about the chances of Nokia 3 getting Android Oreo, as the device comes with a MediaTek processor.

Now, Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer at HMD Global Oy, took to Twitter to announce that all Nokia phones including Nokia 3 — mentioned specifically — will get Android Oreo. However, Sarvikas declined to reveal the time-line of the update release.

So, when will Android Oreo come to Nokia phones?

HMD Global Oy has already commenced rolling out Android 7.1.1 Nougat to Nokia 3. The company is expected to take around two-three weeks to expand it to all global regions.

Once the task is complete, it will fully shift focus on releasing Android Oreo for its devices (Nokia 8, 6, 5 and 3 series). Nokia 8, 6 and 5 series already run the Android 7.1.1 OS.

Since the company is offering pure Android software on its handsets — unlike rivals — HMD Global Oy doesn't need to tweak or require additional time to optimise the Google's Android Oreo source code.

All of our smartphones will upgrade to Oreo, Nokia 3 included. No comments yet on timing so that I don't get into trouble ?. — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 2, 2017

If history is any indication, the company will first release the Oreo update to the flagship Nokia 8 before the end of October, and then to Nokia 6, 5 and 3 series. probably completing the task by December 2017.

What's coming in Android Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with numerous improvements over the Android Nougat software, such as faster booting time, extended battery life, a fluider experience on phones, latest security patches via Google Play Protect that automatically checks malware inside all the applications installed on the mobile.

Another key aspect of Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant bootloops.

Android Oreo also brings several new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste.

With the help of machine-learning to recognise entities on the screen — like a complete address — users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

