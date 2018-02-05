HMD Global Oy last month confirmed that it would launch a new line of Nokia phones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. Among them, Nokia 7 Plus is the most anticipated mid-range Android phone, as it is said to be a global variant unlike the generic Nokia 7, which is exclusive to China.

Now, the specification of Nokia 7 Plus has surfaced online, sparking excitement among fans.

Chinese blog ITHome has released the spec-sheet of Nokia 7 Plus. As per the listing, the highlight of the phone is the camera hardware.

Nokia 7 Plus is said to house a dual-camera setup (12MP+13MP) with world-renowned Carl Zeiss lenses and 2X Zoom capability. Even on the front, it is said to come with a Zeiss-branded 16MP snapper with Tetracell technology.

In a bid improve the photography experience, the company will be incorporating the Nokia Lumia camera interface with Pro modes, Bothie effect (simultaneous front-and-back camera snaps and video taking ability) and more options.

Nokia 7 Plus is also said to boast a huge 6.0-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, which guarantees a rich cinematic viewing experience.

Under the hood, it is expected to come packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, an Adreno 512 graphics engine, Android 8.0 Oreo OS, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable via microSD card) and a Type-C USB port with fast-charging capability.

Going by the spec-sheet, Nokia 7 Plus looks a very promising mid-range phone and is poised to find traction particularly in emerging markets like India, provided it is sold in a cost-effective price range.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on HMD Global Oy's Nokia products.