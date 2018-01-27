HMD Global is silent on its upcoming products, but reports have suggested that it is going to release at least two smartphones, namely Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 9, in the first half of this year.

Interestingly, Nokia 7 has been spotted on the website Geekbench with Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and 4GB RAM. We are yet to know more details about the device, but it is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 (MCW 2018), to be held from February 26 to March 1.

The Finnish company has confirmed a press event at the MCW 2018 without revealing the names of the products it will announce. Reports have it that Nokia 7 Plus will be launched at the event along with Nokia 9, and perhaps a couple of other budget devices.

It may be mentioned that Nokia 9 is expected to feature either a 5.46-inch or a 5.5-inch QHD OLED edge-to-edge display with 1,440x2,560 pixel screen resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Snapdragon 845 processor, Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, 6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a 13MP+13MP dual camera setup with Zeiss Optics on the rear, and a 13MP front-snapper.

Not much detail about the Nokia 7 Plus have been leaked, but it is obvious that it will come with several feature upgrades over its predecessor. Nokia 7, which was released in China on October 24 last year, has a 5.2-inch full HD LCD IPS touchscreen with 1,920x1,080 pixels (423 ppi pixel density), a 64-bit class 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS (upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo), 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB storage and a a 3,000mAh battery.

In terms of camera, Nokia 7 mounts a 16MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 1.12µm lens size, dual-tone LED flash and ZEISS lens, and a 5MP front-snapper with 1.4µm lens size, f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree Field-Of-View (FOV).