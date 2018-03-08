Nokia, which used to rule the mobile phone market, is gaining momentum after launching its flagship smartphone. It seems like Chinese people are now going crazy over the Finnish smartphone maker's Nokia 7 Plus as the first batch of smartphones was sold out in five minutes.

On March 7, the online sale on JD.com was opened at 10:07 am and all the units were sold within five minutes. The smartphone was sold for CNY 2,300 (approx Rs 23,609) for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64 GB onboard storage. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage was sold for CNY 2,500 (approx Rs 25,662).

The next batch will be available on March 15 at 10:07 am. HMD Global has not disclosed the number of units available in this batch.

In terms of design and looks, Nokia 7 Plus comes with a full metal body and uses 6-layer coating process which goes under 17 hours and 26 process polish and delivers ceramic touch finish.

The smartphone comes with a 6.0-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Nokia 7 Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor clubber with Adreno 512, paired with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of onboard storage.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the flagship sports a 16-megapixel Zeiss certified lens on the front with an aperture of F / 2.0. On the rear, the smartphone houses dual camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel Zeiss certified camera sensors. The rear cameras support blurring algorithm, 2 times optical lossless zoom and more.

Nokia 7Plus come with a battery capacity of 3,800mAH and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphone is available in two color variants -- Black/Copper, White/Copper