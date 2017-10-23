HMD Global is all set to launch its latest smartphone Nokia 7 in China a few days after it was unveiled. It appears like the handset will find buyers in the country as it has already received over 100,000 registrations ahead of its official release.

The Nokia 7 will be made available in China at JD website via flash sale on Tuesday, October 24. It comes in two variants – one with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at 2,499 Yuan (around $377 / €320 / Rs 24, 500), and the other with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage with a price tag of 2,699 Yuan (around $407 / €345 / Rs 26,500). Both the models come with expandable memory up to 128GB via microSD card.

The device sports a 5.2-inch full HD LCD IPS touchscreen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass shield and 1,920x1,080 pixels (423 ppi pixel density) and measures 141.2x71.45x7.92 mm in dimension. Under the hood, it has a 64-bit class 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (upgradable to Android 8.0 Oreo), and a 3,000mAh battery.

It also mounts a 16MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 1.12µm lens size, dual-tone LED flash and ZEISS lens, and a 5MP front-snapper with 1.4µm lens size, f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree Field-Of-View (FOV).

In terms of connectivity, the Nokia 7 supports 4G-LTE (LTE Cat 6, 2CA, 300Mbps DL/50Mbps UL), Fingerprint sensor, Hybrid SIM slot, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), GPS/A-GPS+GLONASS+BDS, NFC, Type-C USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, and OZO audio system.