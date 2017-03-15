Earlier in the year, we heard reports that HMD Global Oy, the official licensee of Nokia-brand, is planning to launch six to seven smartphones throughout 2017. As rumoured, Android-powered Nokia 6, 5 and 3 made their debut at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona. Now, new information has emerged that the company has commenced work on three new mobiles — Nokia 7, 8 and 9 series.

The rumoured Nokia 7 is being tested with Qualcomm's yet to be announced Snapdragon 660, the successor of Snapdragon 653 chipset, reported Nokia Power User citing company insider.

Even the Nokia 8 is expected to feature the same processor, not the Snapdragon 835, as was previously reported.

Except the CPU and metal-clad uni-body design language, everything else will be different in Nokia 7 and 8 series. The former is also expected to have smaller screens with full HD (1080x1920p) resolution, fingerprint sensor, fast battery-charging technology and bigger camera lens compared to the Nokia 6 series. Whereas, the latter will flaunt QHD (2560x1440p) display and boast Carl Zeiss lens in the primary camera.

Tipsters also claimed that the company will incorporate Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon chipset in Nokia 9 and intends to market it as HMD Global's flagship phone of 2017 and will take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8 series, LG G6, Apple 7s series (also anniversary edition: iPhone 8), among others.

Other features of Nokia 9 are scarce right now, but it won't be long before we get our hands on the spec-sheet, as the device is expected to make its debut at this calendar year's next big consumer electronics trade show IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) in Germany between September 1-6.

Keep an eye on this space for latest news on HMD Global Oy, Nokia and IFA 2017.