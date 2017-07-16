HMD Global is finally preparing to release its new smartphone Nokia 6 in India. The hype around the handset is so far so good but it is to be seen if it will translate into sales when it is actually available for purchase. One thing is for sure – it won't be a cake walk for the device as there dozens of feature-rich smartphones, including Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus, Honor 6X and LeEco Le Max 2 currently available in the market.

Nokia 6 is currently available for pre-orders in India on Amazon. However, its sale will go live only on August 23. It is priced at Rs14,999, which means it will compete with other under Rs 15,000 devices like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus, Honor 6X and LeEco Le Max 2.

Will it survive the competition? We can't say as a smartphone is not all about features but other factors like loyalty, preference, taste etc kick in. What we can do is provide you with the key specifications of the handsets which will give you a fair idea of what they have to offer.

Nokia 6

The device comes in two variants, the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model but only the former is available in India. Its memory can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card.

It features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size, and a 3,000mAh battery fast battery charging technology.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Priced at Rs 9,999 for the 2GB RAM+32GB ROM model (not available in India), Rs 10,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage, and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage, the handset has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android Marshmallow operating system, and a 4,100mAh battery. In terms of camera, it has a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field.

Moto G5 Plus

It is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB ROM variant, while the 4GB RAM+32GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs 16,999. It features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (424 ppi pixel density) and its internal memory is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. Under the hood, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, a 12 MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection and panorama, a 5MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 3,000 mAh battery with fast battery charging technology.

Huawei Honor 6X

The device is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and priced Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage. It features a 5.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), and its memory can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. Under the hood, it has a HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor, an Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), a 12MP + 2MP main camera with 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR and panorama, an 8MP front-snapper, and a 3,340mAh battery.

LeEco Le Max 2

The device is currently priced at Rs 14,999 against the original price of Rs 17,999 for the 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage model (no microSD card slot). It sports a 5.7-inch capacitive touchscreen with 1,440x2,560 pixels (515 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. It also features a 21MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, OIS (optical image stabilisation), 1/2.4" sensor size, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 3,100mAh battery.