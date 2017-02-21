Last week, Twitter's most prolific spy Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) revealed that HMD Global Oy, official Nokia brand licensee, will launch three smart phones—Nokia 6, 5 and 3 series. It was also said that HMD might also bring back iconic Nokia 3310 with upgraded features during the pre-Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 product launch scheduled on February 26 in Barcelona. But, many were surprised over exclusion of the long-rumoured Nokia 8 (aka Nokia P1) from.

Now, a popular e-commerce firm JD.Com, which currently sells Nokia 6 exclusively in China, has accidentally listed un-released Nokia 8 on its e-store leading many to believe HMD Global might in fact unveil the flagship phone at upcoming event.

As per the listing on JD.com, Nokia 8's design language looks stunning with near-bezel-less display. It is also shown to have nice blend of metal and glass on top exuding premium feel.

On the front, Nokia 8 features two single-grille speakers-one each on top and the bottom and a camera on the top right corner.

On the back, it houses big circular camera module with LED flash on the left side, reminiscing the Nokia's iconic flagship camera phone Lumia 1020.

It reportedly costs ¥3188 (approx. $463/€438/Rs 31,017) and is available in black and grey colour options. Though there is no mention of internal hardware details, Nokia 8 is widely reported to come in two variants—one with Snapdragon 830 + 6GB RAM + 64/128GB storage (microSD card) + 24 MP OIS + EIS primary camera+ 12 MP front-shoot (and dual front-facing speaker are also on the cards) and the other with Snapdragon 821 quad-core+4GB RAM (rest of the details are yet to be ascertained).

Both the Nokia 8 models are expected to boast Carl Zeiss-branded cameras, similar to the company's flagship Lumia series (now owned by Microsoft).

