Nokia is going to make an appearance at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, Spain this month and fans are excited to see what it has in store for them. While the entire world is looking forward to the big day, Indian fans of the rejuvenated brand have some great news.

Nokia 6, which is doing exceptionally well in China, is bound to make its debut in the Indian smartphone market at some point. But fans are curious to know what HMD Global has done with Nokia to establish a secure and stable future. If you are one of those inquisitive Nokia fans in India, here's a chance to buy the Nokia 6 smartphone even before it is officially launched in the country.

An eBay India listing has put up the premium Nokia 6 for sale for those who are interested in buying the smartphone. The handset is priced at Rs. 32,440, which is almost twice its price in China where it is available for ¥1699 (around $246 / €233 / Rs 16,739) at JD Mall. So if you are willing to pay the price, the option of owning a Nokia 6 is possible in India.

Even with the premium, the buyer pays for a Nokia 6 handset, eBay India will only deliver the handset after 25 days as mentioned in the listing, which was spotted by Gizbot. As of now, there is no indication of Nokia 6 arriving outside China, but HMD Global has reserved an event at the MWC 2017, where it plans to announce new Nokia Android smartphones for the international market.

HMD Global has the exclusive rights to use Nokia's brand name to sell smartphones in the market. Nokia 6 is the first handset by the Finnish startup. It features a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a 16MP rear camera, an 8MP front snapper and a 3000mAh battery.

Under the hood, the Nokia 6 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with microSD card support. The handset has been on sale in China several times, but the extreme demand has led to sell out the units in a flash. Clearly, the company is having a hard time keeping up with the demand.