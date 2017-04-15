HMD Global had assured earlier this year that it would be rolling out software updates to its handsets and it is keeping its words. It has seeded Android 7.1.1 Nougat, new version of Google's operating system, to the Nokia 6 even before the global launch.

The Nokia 6 was unveiled at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona and has been released in select markets. President of HMD Mobile India Ajey Mehta has said that Nokia phones, including the Nokia 6 will be launched in India by the end of the second quarter of 2017 or before the end of June.

For now, it's Android 7.1.1 Nougat update time for the Nokia 6. The Android Soul has reported that the new Nougat version for the device weighs 369MB but needs at least 620MB free storage in order to install the update. The new version updates Nokia USB driver and preload applications.

The firmware OTA (over-the-air) update also enhances power saving and background management, supports 4G/3G dual sim dual standby, and with Google security patch for the month of April.

The Nokia 6 comes running Android Nougat operating system, sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and features an immersive sound with Dolby Atmos and dual speakers.

Under the hood, it features a 3/GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size, and a 3,000mAh battery fast battery charging technology. The Generic version comes with a price tag of €229 (around $243 / Rs 16,183) while the Arte Black version is priced at €299 (around $317 / Rs 21,131).

Meanwhile, the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 that were unveiled along with the Nokia 6 are yet to receive the new version of the Nougat OS. The company is yet to reveal the time frame for the seeding of the new version to the devices but it should happen soon, as its sibling has already received it.