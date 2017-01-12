Nokia-brand license holder HMD Global Oy, while introducing the pre-order service for Nokia 6, confirmed to launch a new line of Android phones next month.

The new Nokia 6 is scheduled to officially go on sale on January 19 in China via JD Mall for ¥1699 (approx. $246/€233/Rs. 16,739) and remain exclusive to the region for some time.

As of now, there is no official word on whether the company will extend the availability of Nokia 6 outside China or not, but it is certain to announce a new device, if not more, on February 26, just a day ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, Barcelona (February 27-March 2).

"Get ready! The Nokia 6 is coming to China! More announcements to follow on February 26th... Save the date!," Nokia Mobile, which is handled by HMD Global Oy, said on Facebook.

Rumour has it that the company intends to unveil a budget phone, which is internally known as Nokia E1. It is said to sport either 5.2 or 5.3-inch screen having HD (1280x720p) resolution and comes with 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 quad-core CPU backed by Adreno 308 GPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 13MP primary camera on the back, a 5MP snapper on the front and run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Word on the street is that HMD Global Oy plans to announce six to seven handsets throughout this year, meaning one launch every two months.

Among them, there will be two flagship phones with sizes 5.0-inch and 5.5-inch, respectively. Both the devices will have QHD (2560x1440p) display, powerful processor, long lasting battery and state-of-the-art Carl Zeiss camera hardware.

