Finnish company HMD Global is planning to release its new smartphones — Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 — in the United Kingdom over the next few weeks. It revealed the release schedule of the handsets months after they were announced.

The low-end handset Nokia 3 will be the first to hit the UK and it will arrive on July 12 for £119.99. The next device to be released is the Nokia 6, which is scheduled to come on August 2, and the Nokia 5 on August 16.

The Nokia 3 will come with a price tag of £119.99 (€139), sports a 5.0-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 720x1,280 pixels (294 ppi pixel density), powered by a Mediatek MT6737 processor, and run Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. It also features a 2GB RAM, a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), an 8MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash and 1.12 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus, and a 2,650mAh battery.

It will be available for purchase on Carphone Warehouse, Amazon, Vodafone, EE, Virgin Media, Argos and Tesco Mobile.

On the other hand, Nokia 5 will be priced at £179.99 (€189), and features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 2GB RAM and a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and a 3,000mAh battery. In terms of camera, it has a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size.

It will be available on Carphone Warehouse, EE, Argos, Tesco, Virgin, and Amazon when launched.

The Nokia 6 generic version is priced at £219.99 (€229) but there is no word on the Arte Black model. It has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, an Android Nougat operating system, a 3/GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and a 3,000mAh battery fast battery charging technology. In terms of camera, it mounts a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size.

The device will be available on Carphone Warehouse.