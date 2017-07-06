HMD Global, the official licensee of the Nokia brand, has confirmed that the LED notification, which was present in the Chinese version of Nokia 6, has been removed for the international model.

In the Chinese variants (TA-1000 and TA-1003), the notification LED is placed on the top beside the front camera. It flashes to alert the device owners of text messages, calls, battery charging (Red: charging & Green: fully charged) and other notifications. There was also an option for users to personalise the LED notification depending on their choice. This is a very useful feature found in other phones in the market as well.

Then, Why did HMD Global ditch LED notification feature?

The company says that it was compelled to drop the LED notification feature after their research survey concluded that people in international markets were not that interested in coloured LED sensor on the device's front panel.

"When it comes to your inquiry about the removal of LED from the global version, please be aware that in regards to global markets, due to specific research, a decision has been made about the removal of the LED," Nokia Mobile support team (of HMD Global Oy) said to NokiaMob.

The news comes four months after HMD Global Oy unveiled the global variants of Nokia 6 (TA-1033, TA-1039, TA-1021, TA-1025) along with the two new Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 series phones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in late February.

The company has just started to release the Nokia 6 series in global markets and in India, it is supposed to go on sale later this month, with pre-order service scheduled to go live on Amazon India on July 14.

