Nokia 6, which went up for sale for the first time on Thursday (January 19), has received a remarkable response in China. Nokia 6's pre-sale registration commenced on January 11 and within 24 hours, more than 250,000 buyers showed interest for the flash sale.
Also, a day before the flash sale, the registration had breached 1 million mark. Now, e-commerce firm JD.com has confirmed that all Nokia 6 units were sold out within a minute.
Though there is no information on the exact number of units sold, this will certainly boost the morale of HMD Global Oy or HMD Global, official licensee of Nokia-branded phones, as it plans to announce new products on February 26, a day ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona (February 27-March 2).
It is believed that HMD Global will launch the global variant of Nokia 6 along with a flagship Nokia 8 next month. Nokia 8, which is internally known as Nokia P1 with Qualcomm's most powerful processor yet with a Snapdragon 835 quad-core SoC (System-on-Chip) paired with a sumptuous 6GB RAM, 128GB/256GB internal storage and a 3,500mAh battery with fast-charge technology.
It is also said to sport a 5.3-inch screen (resolution unknown, but most likely to be QHD: 2560x1440p) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield having IP67 water-and-dust resistant certification and house fingerprint sensor.
As far as camera hardware is concerned, Nokia 8 is expected to boast a 22.6MP snapper with Carl Zeiss lens. It will be made available in two storage variants—128GB and 256GB—for around $800 (approx. €749/Rs.54,360) and $950 (approx. €889/Rs.64,553), respectively.
Key specifications of Nokia 6:
|Model
|Nokia 6
|Display
|5.5-inch full HD screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass shield
|OS
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Processor
|1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon (MSM8937) 430 octa-core (Cortex-A53 x 8)
|GPU
|Adreno 505
|RAM
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB, up to 256GB
|Camera
|
|Battery
|3,000mAh;
|Add-ons
|Fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos sound system, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, A-GPS, Type C USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, A-GPS
|Dimensions
|154 x 75.8 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|169g
|Price (in China)
|¥1699 (approx. $246/€233/Rs. 16,739) via JD Mall