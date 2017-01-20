Nokia 6, registrations, HMD Global, JD.com, flash sale, Nokia 8, MWC 2017, Mobile World Congress, Nokia P1, JingDond.com, HMD Global Oy
Nokia 6 gets tremendous response in China; HMD Global gets boost for new product launch at MWC 2017HMD Global Press kit

Nokia 6, which went up for sale for the first time on Thursday (January 19), has received a remarkable response in China. Nokia 6's pre-sale registration commenced on January 11 and within 24 hours, more than 250,000 buyers showed interest for the flash sale.

Also, a day before the flash sale, the registration had breached 1 million mark. Now, e-commerce firm JD.com has confirmed that all Nokia 6 units were sold out within a minute. 

Also read: Xiaomi officially launches Redmi Note 4 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC in India; Here's where you can buy Redmi Note 3 successor

Though there is no information on the exact number of units sold, this will certainly boost the morale of HMD Global Oy or HMD Global, official licensee of Nokia-branded phones, as it plans to announce new products on February 26, a day ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona (February 27-March 2).

It is believed that HMD Global will launch the global variant of Nokia 6 along with a flagship Nokia 8 next month. Nokia 8, which is internally known as Nokia P1 with Qualcomm's most powerful processor yet with a Snapdragon 835 quad-core SoC (System-on-Chip) paired with a sumptuous 6GB RAM, 128GB/256GB internal storage and a 3,500mAh battery with fast-charge technology.

It is also said to sport a 5.3-inch screen (resolution unknown, but most likely to be QHD: 2560x1440p) with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield having IP67 water-and-dust resistant certification and house fingerprint sensor.

As far as camera hardware is concerned, Nokia 8 is expected to boast a 22.6MP snapper with Carl Zeiss lens. It will be made available in two storage variants—128GB and 256GB—for around $800 (approx. €749/Rs.54,360) and $950 (approx. €889/Rs.64,553), respectively.

Watch this space for latest news on Nokia products and MWC 2017.

Key specifications of Nokia 6:

Model Nokia 6
Display 5.5-inch full HD screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass shield
  • Pixel density: 403 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 7.0 Nougat
Processor 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon (MSM8937) 430 octa-core (Cortex-A53 x 8)
GPU Adreno 505
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB, up to 256GB
Camera
  • Main: 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-LED flash, 1.0µm pixel size, HDR, face recognition, full HD video recording
  • Front: 8MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size and full HD video recording
Battery 3,000mAh;
  • Standby mode: up to 768 hours
  • Talk time: close to 18 hours
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos sound system, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, A-GPS, Type C USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, A-GPS
Dimensions 154 x 75.8 x 8.4 mm
Weight 169g
Price (in China) ¥1699 (approx. $246/€233/Rs. 16,739) via JD Mall
Also read