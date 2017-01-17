Finnish company's come-back smartphone Nokia 6 has received tremendous response from the public in China. Nokia 6's pre-sale registration started last week on January 11 and on the very first day, more than 250,000 buyers registered for the January 19 sale.

As per the latest report, more than 945,000 have shown interest in buying the phone on Nokia's official e-seller JD.com site, and since two more days are left before the official sale, the Nokia 6 registration is expected to breach the 1 million mark quite easily, Nokia Power User predicts.

Also read: Android co-founder Andy Rubin's Essential mobile to take on Apple, Google and Samsung in 2017; all you need to know

What's so special about Nokia 6?

Though Nokia 6 is a mid-range phone, the device's simplistic design language and premium build quality has caught the fancy of not just Nokia enthusiasts, but also the new generation of consumers.

Nokia 6 series flaunts premium metal-clad chauffeured frame around the edge. Even the power button and the volume rockers on the right side are made of the same high grade material.

At the bottom, it houses powerful two-grille speakers to the right, Type C USB port at the center and a mic to the left. On the top, it features a lone 3.5mm audio jack.

On the back, Nokia 6 seem to have sturdy cover with matte finish and the company's brand is engraved vertically, just below the camera module (with LED flash) design in the shape of capsule, which protrudes a bit.

On the front side, the new phone features Nokia branding on the top right corner and camera to its left. In the center, it house single-grille call speaker. The dual amplifiers is said to deliver a 6dB louder sound than a regular amp, giving higher voice, deeper bass and with Dolby Atmos audio system, listening to music on Nokia 6 will be enriching for sure.

Word on the street is that HMD Global Oy, the official licence holder of Nokia brand, might announce the international variant of Nokia 6 along with flagship phone (aka Nokia 8) on February 26, one day ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, Barcelona (February 27-March 2).

Read more: HMD Global teaser hints at new Android phone launch next month

Watch this space for latest news on Nokia products and MWC 2017.

Key specifications of Nokia 6: