After launching the Nokia 3 and 5 series, HMD Global Oy is all geared up for the Nokia 6 sale on Wednesday. The company's official e-commerce partner Amazon India had opened pre-registration for prospective launch last month on July 14 and closed it on August 21.

Now, Amazon India will finally commence Nokia 6 flash sale at 12 pm on Wednesday for Rs 14,999. It has to be noted that only registered users can participate in the sale and those who haven't can try next week on August 30, but make sure that you get registered before the prescribed date.

Nokia 6 launch offers on Amazon India

As a part of the launch offer, Amazon Prime members will get Rs 1,000 cashback when they purchase the device using Amazon Pay. Whereas non-Prime consumers can claim 80 percent off on Kindle eBooks up to Rs.300. Also on the new Nokia 6, using a single sign-on to pre-installed Amazon apps and deals widget, device-owners will get easy access to their personalised deals, content, order history, wish list, and shipment update.

Amazon Prime members will also get to access tens of thousands of movies and TV shows, over three million eBooks, free one and two-day shipping and so much more.

Nokia 6 consumers can also claim Rs 2,500 off on Make My Trip travel bookings and Vodafone subscribers can claim 45GB of free internet for five months.

For those unaware, Nokia 6 flaunts 7000 series Aluminium metal-based unibody design language and features a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display with 2.5D glass shield.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Android Nougat 7.1.1 OS ( Android Oreo update will be released soon), Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 16MP primary camera, 8MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh battery.

With today's Nokia 6 sale on Amazon, HMD Global Oy completes the launch of all its three Nokia phones (Nokia 6, 5 and 3) and sets the stage for the release of its recently unveiled Nokia 8 and rumours have that it may land in India in September. Stay tuned.

