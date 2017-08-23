Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback Close
After launching the Nokia 3 and 5 series, HMD Global Oy is all geared up for the Nokia 6 sale on Wednesday. The company's official e-commerce partner Amazon India had opened pre-registration for prospective launch last month on July 14 and closed it on August 21.

Now, Amazon India will finally commence Nokia 6 flash sale at 12 pm on Wednesday for Rs 14,999. It has to be noted that only registered users can participate in the sale and those who haven't can try next week on August 30, but make sure that you get registered before the prescribed date.

Nokia 6 launch offers on Amazon India

As a part of the launch offer, Amazon Prime members will get Rs 1,000 cashback when they purchase the device using Amazon Pay. Whereas non-Prime consumers can claim 80 percent off on Kindle eBooks up to Rs.300. Also on the new Nokia 6, using a single sign-on to pre-installed Amazon apps and deals widget, device-owners will get easy access to their personalised deals, content, order history, wish list, and shipment update. 

Amazon Prime members will also get to access tens of thousands of movies and TV shows, over three million eBooks, free one and two-day shipping and so much more.

Nokia 6 consumers can also claim Rs 2,500 off on Make My Trip travel bookings and Vodafone subscribers can claim 45GB of free internet for five months.

For those unaware, Nokia 6 flaunts 7000 series Aluminium metal-based unibody design language and features a 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display with 2.5D glass shield.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with Android Nougat 7.1.1 OS ( Android Oreo update will be released soon), Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 16MP primary camera, 8MP front snapper and a 3,000mAh battery.

With today's Nokia 6 sale on Amazon, HMD Global Oy completes the launch of all its three Nokia phones (Nokia 6, 5 and 3) and sets the stage for the release of its recently unveiled Nokia 8 and rumours have that it may land in India in September. Stay tuned.

Key specifications of Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3:

Models Nokia 6 Nokia 5 Nokia 3
Display 5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with Sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having sunlight readibility
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 450 nits (laminated)
  • Pixel density: 403 ppi (pixels per inch)
 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having Sunlight visibility improvement, polarizer
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 500 nits (laminated)
 5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having Sunlight visibility improvement, polarizer
  • Aspect ratio: 16:9
  • Brightness: 450 nits (laminated)
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Google Assistant (Android Oreo is coming) Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Google Assistant  (Android Oreo is coming) Android 7.0 Nougat with Google Assistant  (Android Oreo is coming)
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU 1.3GHz MediaTek (MTK 6737) quad-core
RAM 3GB/4GB 2GB 2GB
Storage 32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB, expandable up to 128GB
Camera
  • Main: 16MP camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), 1.0µm, f/2.0 aperture, dual tone flash
  • Front: 8MP AF (autofocus), 1.12um, f/2, 84 degrees FOV (Field Of View)
  • Main: 13MP camera with PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), f/2.0 aperture, 1.12µm, dual tone flash
  • Front: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm pixel sense, f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree FOV
  • Main: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm, f/2 aperture, LED flash
  • Front: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm, f/2 aperture, 84-degree FOV, display flash
Battery 3,000mAh 3,000mAh 2,650mAh
Network 4G-LTE 4G-TLE 4G-LTE
Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC (Near Field Communication), microUSB v2.0, OTG support, dual speakers with Smart amplifier (TFA9891) having Dolby Atmos, Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, microUSB v2.0, OTG support, single speaker with Smart amplifier (TFA9891) Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, microUSB v2.0, OTG support, single speaker
Dimensions 154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm (8.4 with camera bump) 149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05 mm (8.55 with camera bump) 143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48 mm (8.68mm is camera bump)
Colours Arte Black (limited edition), Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper
Price Rs. 14,999 Rs. 12,499 Rs. 9,499
