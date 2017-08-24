HMD Global's mid-range smartphone Nokia 6 was made available for purchase for the first time in India on August 23 but it went out of stock in a few seconds, disappointing thousands of people who had registered days ago in the hope of buying it.

Nokia 6 is exclusively available on online retailer Amazon India and the first flash sale ended under a minute as the units were sold out. It was expected as more than one million registrations were made for the device within few days after registration window was opened.

Those of you who failed to buy Nokia 6 on the first day can try again next week. The flash sale 2 of the device will be held again on August 30 at 12 pm. It may be mentioned that pre-registration is required to take part in the next flash sale, so prospective buyers can start registering for the handset on Amazon India.

Nokia 6 is priced at Rs 14,999 (£219.99 / €229). It sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, and runs an Android Nougat operating system.

The device also comes packed with a 3/GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and houses a 3,000mAh battery fast battery charging technology.

In terms of camera, it has a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size.

There are scores of feature-rich budget smartphones like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus, Huawei Honor 6X, LeEco Le Max 2 and Moto G4 Plus in the Indian market but Nokia 6 seems to have found takers -- that's what pre-sale registration and first flash sale indicated.