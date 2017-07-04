HMD Global's Nokia 6 is scheduled to be released in the United States on July 10 but it won't be the case with the copper colour variant. It will be available for purchase more than a month after the generic and Arte Black versions hit the stores.

The Nokia 6 32GB variant unlocked (AT&T/T-Mobile) version in copper colour has been listed on Amazon US and it is Prime exclusive, which means only Prime members will be able to place an order and purchase it. The e-retailer said the device would be released on August 18 and comes with a price tag of $229.99 but it wouldn't ship the variant to India.

"This item does not ship to India. Please check other sellers who may ship internationally," wrote the e-commerce giant.

The Nokia 6 copper variant has a 5.5-inch 2.5D full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density) and runs Android 7.1 Nougat operating system. It is powered by a 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory with an extendable storage up to 128GB via microSD card, and houses a 3,000mAh fast battery charging technology.

In terms of camera, the handset has a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size.