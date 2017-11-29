After releasing the Android Oreo to the flagship Nokia 8, HMD Global Oy is prepping to roll-out Google's latest chocolate-milk cookie flavoured mobile OS to two popular mid-range phones: Nokia 6 and 5 series.

But, before the official deployment, the company intends to open beta testing for the public. Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer, HMD Global Oy, in a reply to Nokia 6 owner's request ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) for Android update, confirmed on Twitter that he just reviewed the software for the Nokia 6 and also the Nokia 5; the company will open the Nokia Phones Beta Lab programme for the two devices, so that the interested owners can register for testing.

Once the company announces the availability of the software, users can log in to Nokia Phones Beta Lab website and claim the public beta version to experience Android Oreo OS first hand. After using the firmware for some time, they can give feedback to HMD Global Oy, so that that the company can optimise Android Oreo to increase efficiency in the performance and also weed out the bugs or any glitches if found any.

When can Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 get Android Oreo?

Going by the Android Oreo release pattern for the Nokia 8, once the beta software is made available to the devices, the company will take close to a month to assess the feedback and clear the bugs. So, Nokia 6 and the Nokia 5 are expected to taste Oreo update around December-end or early January 2018.

Yes, Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 next. Just reviewed today, we will open Beta Labs for those models soon — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) November 24, 2017

Even Nokia 3 and the Nokia 2 are slated to receive Oreo update, but only in the first quarter of 2018.

What's coming with Android Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with a slew of enhancements over the Android Nougat such as faster booting, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets as well as improvements in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in the application.

It also brings new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

A notable aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant boot loops.

