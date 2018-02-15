For those who were impressed by the Nokia 6 build quality but felt that the device lacked that extra punch, there is now a 4GB variant of the Nokia 6 with 64GB of internal storage in India.

The new variant will be sold exclusively via Flipkart and will go on sale starting February 20. Meanwhile, those interested can head over to the Nokia 6 4GB page on Flipkart and register under the "Notify me" option to get notified when the device becomes available.

To recall, Nokia 6 was launched with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage in India back in August last year and was sold online exclusively via Amazon India.

Bear in mind, though, that this new model is not the Nokia 6 (2018) that we recently reported would be coming to India soon, but is just the 4GB RAM variant of the 2017 Nokia 6 that was unveiled in China way back in January last year.

Also, apart from the higher RAM and storage, all other specifications for the new variant are the same as the previous model.

Notably, the Nokia 6 4GB RAM variant will be available only in its Matte Black paint job when it goes on sale.

Nokia 6 specifications

The Nokia 6 (4GB RAM) variant has the same set of specifications as the previous model, save for the extra RAM and storage.

The new Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels along with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset and now comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage compared to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage in the earlier model.

In terms of the optics, the new variant features the same 16MP rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0-micron pixel sensor and a dual-tone LED flash, and the 8MP autofocus selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 84-degree wide-angle lens.

The dual SIM Nokia 6 (4GB RAM) comes with 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, AGPS, FM radio, NFC support, micro-USB OTG and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device runs a stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 6 features a precision-milled aluminum unibody shell measuring 154x75.8x7.85mm and weighing 168 grams. It also features a front-mounted fingerprint scanner under the display and dual audio speaks with Dolby Atmos audio.

Nokia 6 4GB variant price and launch offers

The bump in RAM and storage commands a slight premium compared to the regular Nokia 6. The new Nokia 6 4GB RAM variant will be available for a "best buy" price of Rs 16,999, which is Rs 2,000 more than the Rs 14,999 price tag of the older model.

As an introductory launch offer, Flipakart will be offering extra Rs 2,000 off on exchange of an older device for the new Nokia 6.