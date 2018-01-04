The revamped 2018 version of the Nokia 6, uninterestingly dubbed the Nokia 6 (2018) has been doing the rounds for quite some time now. The upcoming device from HMD Global's stable was recently leaked in a TENAA certification listing and more recently by an online retailer who gave out some of the phone's important specs along with its possible launch date.

If the rumours are to be believed, the Nokia 6 (2018) could be launched in China as early as tomorrow i.e. January 5. However, just a day ahead of its official unveiling, a bunch of images of the purported Nokia 6 (2018) have popped up online that show the handset in more detail.

However, if you are expecting the 2018 refresh of the Nokia 6 to be drastically different from the original Nokia 6, then you're in for major disappointment. Nevertheless, that doesn't mean the Nokia 6 (2018) is outright boring. It's got some new things going for it, although an 18:9 isn't one of them.

The leaked images first spotted by TechSina via Weibo, reveal the Nokia 6 (2018) with a slightly modified design with a rose gold camera accent running around the rear camera module.

Another noticeable change is the absence of a home button and fingerprint sensor up front. The new Nokia 6 (2018) does not have a physical home button underneath the display and therefore the fingerprint scanner has now been moved to the back of the phone.

The original Nokia 6 had a front-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated into the home button.

The newly leaked images also seem to confirm one important spec that we already know about the device, that the Nokia 6 (2018) will feature a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 16:9 aspect ratio. But the new handset evidently appears to have smaller bezels than its predecessor.

The Nokia 6 (2018) is said to be powered by an Snapdragon 600-series 9possibly the SD 630) octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone will most likely launch in two variants – 32GB and 64GB of internal storage.

In terms of the optics, the Nokia 6 (2018) is expected to come with a 16-megapixel CMOS sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel camera sensor up front. Additionally, the smartphone is said to borrow the Nokia 8's 'Bothie' feature which simultaneously shoot photos from the front and rear cameras.

The Nokia 8 (2018) will be fuelled by a 3000mAh battery and could launch with Android Nougat out-of-the-box.

We will know more as soon once the device goes official on January 5.