Nokia smartphones have already gained momentum globally, and in India where it meets tough competition from brands like Xiaomi, Motorola, Lenovo, Micromax and others. Following the success of Nokia 3 in India, the company is prepping up for the next release.

Nokia 5, the second smartphone in the company's smartphone portfolio, will finally be available in India starting August 15. The handset will be available in offline retail stores for a competitive price of Rs. 12,899, making it go against some of the newly-released handsets such as Lenovo K8 Note, Gionee A1 Lite and best sellers like Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

The availability of Nokia 5 this Independence Day doesn't come as a surprise as HMD Global spokesperson had told us about Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 sales to begin by mid-August. As for the Nokia 6 smartphone, the handset will be available online exclusively on Amazon India starting August 23.

"We are humbled by the response to Nokia 3. Currently, we are ramping up our production for Nokia 3 on priority to meet the existing consumer demand. In the coming week, we will start production of Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 to get them ready for sales start by mid-august," the company spokesperson had said.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 5 sports a 5.2-inch HD display with an aluminium unibody, a 13MP rear-facing snapper with PDAF, 1.12um, f/2 aperture, dual LED flash and an 8MP front snapper with 84-degrees wide angle lens.

Nokia 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 430 chipset, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage that can be expanded via microSD cards. Under the hood, there's a 3,000mAh battery and the phone comes in four colour options, Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black and Copper.

But if you are looking for higher specs, Nokia 6 at Rs. 14,999 is your solution. The smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a 16MP main camera with PDAF and an 8MP front snapper for selfies. It is powered by the same chipset as the Nokia 5 but has higher RAM and storage configuration of 3GB and 32GB.

The rest of the specifications remain same as the Nokia 5, except for the dual speakers with Smart amplifier and Dolby Atmos to replace the single speaker with smart amp found in the Nokia 5.

Nokia 6 or Nokia 5, what is it going to be? Let us know in the comments below.