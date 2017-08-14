On the 70th Independence Day of India, this August 15, 2017, Nokia is bringing its Nokia 5 smartphone to all major retail stores across India. With the availability of Nokia 5 in the Indian market, existing OEMs have reasons to worry as the phone brings high-value specs at affordable price and not to mention the nostalgia that comes with the brand name.

Nokia 5 will be available in stores for Rs. 12,499, and buyers will get exclusive launch offers. Vodafone users can enjoy 5GB data per month for 3 months by paying Rs. 149 per month and also get Rs. 2,500 off on bookingso of hotels and domestic flights on MakeMyTrip.

But these launch offers aren't the primary reasons to buy the Nokia 5. The handset makes a winning argument when it comes to justifying its price tag. While anticipated fans can rejoice the availability of Nokia 5 in India, sad news follows.

Nokia 5 will only be available in Matte Black colour. The other distinct colours such as Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper, won't be initially available. But you can expect them to arrive in the "coming weeks."

"As a result of the sophistication in smartphone functionality and services, we spend more time than ever before on our phones. People today want something that fits in the palm of their hands and they want something that will go the distance. Nokia 5 is the ultimate pocketable phone at 5.2 inches with a very unique design," Ajey Mehta, Vice President- India, HMD Global, said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 5 features a 5.2-inch HD display with an aluminium unibody, a 13MP rear-facing snapper with PDAF, 1.12um, f/2 aperture, dual LED flash and an 8MP front snapper with 84-degrees wide angle lens.

Nokia 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 430 chipset, 2GB RAM and a 16GB storage that can be expanded via microSD cards. Under the hood, there's a 3,000mAh battery that's good enough to last for a day.

Would you be buying Nokia 5 this Independence Day? Let us know in the comments.