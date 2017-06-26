Having released the entry-level Nokia 3, HMD Global Oy was all set to roll-out the Nokia 5 and the 6 series Android phones in first week of July. But, it seems the company has hit a bump as retail stores are refraining to stock up their inventory with new phones.

The primary reason being the start of the new GST (Goods and Services Tax) reform, which is scheduled to kick off across India on July 1. With just days left before the deadline, most businesses are busy clearing their old stocks, make changes in terms of their financial transaction practices, update their account books and fill several application forms for the new financial year.

Retailers have notified Nokia brand licensee HMD Global that, post July 1, they want to start their business with a clean slate and will only be able to accept new stocks of Nokia phones after the first week of July, India Today reported citing industry sources.

Nokia 5 was scheduled to go up for pre-order on July 7 and the Nokia 6 (exclusively on Amazon India) from July 14. With the delay, there might be a shortage of devices in the third week of July, but the inventory is most likely to be replenished before the end of the month.

Will the prices of Nokia 5 (Rs. 12,899) and Nokia 6 (Rs. 14,999) increase?

No, both the devices will have same MRP as mentioned in the launch event, as HMD Global Oy, had already taken the upcoming GST system into account. Even the Nokia 3's price-tag of Rs. 9,499 will also remain same.

