Having released the entry-level Nokia 3, HMD Global Oy was all set to roll-out the Nokia 5 and the 6 series Android phones in first week of July. But, it seems the company has hit a bump as retail stores are refraining to stock up their inventory with new phones.
The primary reason being the start of the new GST (Goods and Services Tax) reform, which is scheduled to kick off across India on July 1. With just days left before the deadline, most businesses are busy clearing their old stocks, make changes in terms of their financial transaction practices, update their account books and fill several application forms for the new financial year.
Retailers have notified Nokia brand licensee HMD Global that, post July 1, they want to start their business with a clean slate and will only be able to accept new stocks of Nokia phones after the first week of July, India Today reported citing industry sources.
Nokia 5 was scheduled to go up for pre-order on July 7 and the Nokia 6 (exclusively on Amazon India) from July 14. With the delay, there might be a shortage of devices in the third week of July, but the inventory is most likely to be replenished before the end of the month.
Will the prices of Nokia 5 (Rs. 12,899) and Nokia 6 (Rs. 14,999) increase?
No, both the devices will have same MRP as mentioned in the launch event, as HMD Global Oy, had already taken the upcoming GST system into account. Even the Nokia 3's price-tag of Rs. 9,499 will also remain same.
Key specifications of Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3:
|Models
|Nokia 6
|Nokia 5
|Nokia 3
|Display
|5.5-inch full HD IPS LCD screen with Sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having sunlight readibility
|5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having Sunlight visibility improvement, polarizer
|5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having Sunlight visibility improvement, polarizer
|OS
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Google Assistant
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Google Assistant
|Android 7.0 Nougat with Google Assistant
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core CPU
|1.3GHz MediaTek (MTK 6737) quad-core
|RAM
|3GB/4GB
|2GB
|2GB
|Storage
|32GB/64GB, expandable up to 128GB
|16GB, expandable up to 128GB
|16GB, expandable up to 128GB
|Camera
|
|
|
|Battery
|3,000mAh
|3,000mAh
|2,650mAh
|Network
|4G-LTE
|4G-TLE
|4G-LTE
|Add-ons
|Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC (Near Field Communication), microUSB v2.0, OTG support, dual speakers with Smart amplifier (TFA9891) having Dolby Atmos,
|Fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, microUSB v2.0, OTG support, single speaker with Smart amplifier (TFA9891)
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, microUSB v2.0, OTG support, single speaker
|Dimensions
|154 x 75.8 x 7.85 mm (8.4 with camera bump)
|149.7 x 72.5 x 8.05 mm (8.55 with camera bump)
|143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48 mm (8.68mm is camera bump)
|Colours
|Arte Black (limited edition), Matte Black, Tempered Blue, Silver, Copper
|Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper
|Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper
|Price
|Rs. 14,999
|Rs. 12,899
|Rs. 9,499