HMD Global has launched a new variant of its Nokia 5 which was released a few months ago. The new version comes packed with a 3GB RAM compared to the original variant that has a 2GB RAM. Other than that, the two models share other specifications.

The 3GB RAM Nokia 5 comes with a price tag of Rs 13,499 against the original that is priced at Rs 12,499. So, it is obvious that it will have to compete with the likes of its own sibling Nokia 6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 when it is released in India tonight. The device will be exclusively available for purchase at midnight tonight (12 am) on Flipkart before it hits the physical stores on November 14.

Also read: When will Nokia 7 come to India? New device designed for Chinese consumers

Which under Rs 15,000 smartphone should you buy -- Nokia 5 (3GB RAM), Nokia 6 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 4? Well, here are details of the handsets to throw more light on what they have to offer:

Nokia 5 (3GB RAM) details

Priced at Rs 13,899, the device has a capacitive touchscreen measuring 5.2-inch and with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi pixel density). It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, a 3GB RAM, a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), and a 3,000mAh battery under the hood. In terms of battery, it has a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size.

Nokia 6 details

The device is priced at Rs 14,999 and sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, an Android Nougat operating system, a 3GB/4GB RAM, and a 32GB/64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). It also features a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size, and a 3,000mAh battery fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 details

Xiaomi Redmi Note is priced at Rs 12,999 for the highest variant -- 4GB RAM+64GB storage – while the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage costs Rs 9,999, and 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant costs Rs 10,999 (all models expandable up to128GB via microSD card).

The device features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android Marshmallow OS (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field, and a 4,100mAh battery.