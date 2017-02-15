As the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, nears, anticipation around what's going to happen increases among fans. While there's a lot to look forward to at the event, such as AI, VR, 5G, and more, smartphone launches remain a crucial part of MWC.

While most of us might have our eyes set on the high-end disruptive smartphones with latest tech like iris scanner, dual-lens camera, long-lasting battery and new design, HMD Global is taking a primeval approach to get under the limelight.

Unless you've been under the rock, HMD Global now owns the exclusive rights to use Nokia's brand name to make and sell phones around the world. MWC 2017 is going to serve as a great platform to showcase Nokia's comeback as a strong brand. Several launches are already lined up by HMD Global, including Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and all-new Nokia 3310, which is our area of interest here.

Nokia 3310 brought several firsts to the industry, such as SMS chat, pre-installed games (remember Snake II?), screensavers and vibration for notifications, and the departure of external antenna. Now that the handset is expected to make a comeback, it has become an internet sensation.

Nokia 3310 could generate a lot of interest in the market, but launching it as it is wouldn't match the current standards of the market, even as a feature phone. While we'd very much love to see the sturdy design remain intact, here are a few upgrades that can work in Nokia's favour in outbidding the rivals.

4G and VoLTE

MWC 2017 will be showcasing the next-gen 5G technology and the telecom world in most countries has shifted to 4G LTE. Even feature phones are now coming with 4G support to deliver high-speed mobile browsing experience. If Nokia wants to stay ahead of the game or at least match the ranks, it should serious consider launching Nokia 3310 with 4G and VoLTE support. It will certainly add a bonus.

Camera

Front and rear cameras in feature phones aren't entirely new to the market. Nokia 3310 lacked the feature, but the revamped version of the 3310 can stay at par with rivals if it chooses to add front and rear cameras, even if it has to be with low resolution.

Storage

Users of Nokia 3310 are aware of the storage challenges. Deleting unwanted messages and clearing call history would be a task to be carried out once in a while. Hopefully, Nokia will address that by throwing in at least 8GB onboard storage and microSD card support for additional storage.

Lasting battery

There were no complaints with the Nokia 3310's battery life as it was more than sufficient for users. But if Nokia is considering any upgrades, it should match it with an equally powerful battery to continue the long-lasting battery legacy of the original 3310.

Affordable price

Nokia 3310 was popular for its durability, ease of use and affordable pricing. If HMD Global is wishing to cash in the same kind of response the original 3310 had, pricing is an important factor. Rumours indicate the handset is to be priced around Rs. 4,000 or $59, which is quite reasonable.

MWC 2017 isn't too far, so we can wait and watch it for ourselves.