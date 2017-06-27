Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 seems to be selling like hot cakes in India, as indicated by the manner in which it got picked during the past sales windows. However, it now has a competitor in HMD Global's Nokia 3, which has now been made available online. The handset was released offline a few days ago.

The clash between Nokia 3 and Redmi Note 4 is going to be interesting in more ways than one. Nokia was a popular brand long before Xiaomi came on the scene, and it was received well, particularly in emerging markets like India. So nostalgia around the brand is likely to give it a push in the market. On the other hand, Xiaomi has made a huge impact in India with its feature-rich budget smartphones and it won't be easy to oust the brand now.

How do these handsets stack up against each other? Here are the key specifications of the two handsets — Nokia 3 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4.

Nokia 3

The device is aggressively priced at Rs 9,499. It sports a 5.0-inch polarised HD display with 720x1,280 pixels (294 ppi pixel density), powered by a Mediatek MT6737 processor clocking at 1.3GHz, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

The handset also features a 2GB RAM, a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), an 8MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash and 1.12 µm pixel size, an 8MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus, and a 2,650mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The handset comes in three variants — 2GB RAM+32GB ROM model priced at Rs 9,999, 3GB RAM/ 32GB internal storage model priced at Rs. 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 12,999. However, the 2GB RAM+32GB ROM model is currently not available in the Indian market.

The device features a 5.5-inch screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android Marshmallow operating system, and a 4,100mAh battery. In terms of camera, it mounts a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide angle view of field.