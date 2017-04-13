After reviving the once famous Nokia brand from the edge of extinction, HMD Global is now set to make its recently released Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Nokia 3310 available in several countries other than select regions of Europe. The budget handsets are expected to come to India very soon.

The Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Nokia 3310 were announced at the recent Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, marking HMD Global's entry into android phones.

Also read: Best Nokia smartphones of 2017: Details of Nokia 7, 8 and 9

Interestingly, President of HMD Mobile India, Ajey Mehta, has revealed the tentative release date of the company's Nokia phones in an interview with the The Times of India. He has said that HMD Mobile's Nokia phones will be launched by the end of the second quarter of 2017, which means they should arrive before the end of June.

Here are details of newly released Nokia phones:

Nokia 3: It sports a 5.0-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 720x1,280 pixels (294 ppi pixel density), powered by a Mediatek MT6737 processor, and runs Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

It also features a 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), an 8MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash and 1.12 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus, and a 2,650mAh battery.

The device is priced at €139 (around $147/Rs 9824).

Nokia 5: Priced at €189 (around $200/Rs 13,357), the device sports a 5.2-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 2GB RAM, and a 16GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It also features a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia 6: The Generic version is priced at €229 (around $243/Rs 16,183) and the Arte Black version comes with a price tag of €299 (around $317/Rs 21,131).

It sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, and runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system.

It also features a 3/GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash and 1.0 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size, and a 3,000mAh battery fast battery charging technology.

Nokia 3310: This feature phone is priced at €49 (around $52/Rs 3,500). It has a 2.4-inch diaplay with 240x320 pixels (167 ppi pixel density), a 16MB internal memory expandable up to 32GB via microSD card, a 2MP camera with LED flash (no secondary camera), and a 1,200mAh battery with stand-by time of up to744 h, 22 h talk time and 51 hours on music play.