During the official launch of Nokia-branded phones, HMD Global Oy on June 13, confirmed that the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 will be made available only on brick-and-mortar stores, while the top-end Nokia will be exclusive to Amazon India. Now, Nokia 3 has made its way to e-stores in India.

Tata-owned Croma has commenced selling the entry level Nokia 3 on its e-commerce website for Rs. 9,499 and is available in blue and black colour options. A notable aspect of Croma's e-store is that the company is offering direct shipping, Express (delivery via courier) shipping and pick-up option at nearest Croma brick-and-mortar shop.

Though this move by Croma will be welcomed by fans, HMD Global has not made any official statement whether it is safe to purchase the Nokia 3 online and also if the company warranty is still valid for the devices.

Nokia 3 features 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield, 1.3GHz MediaTek (MTK 6737) quad-core SoC (System-on-Chip) backed by 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and a 2,650mAh battery. It also houses two 8MP cameras with auto-focus on both front and the back.

Most notable aspect of the Nokia 3 series is that it runs pure Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and is confirmed to get the upcoming Android 0 series update. The company has also assured that the device will get two years of software support including Google's monthly security patch.

In a related development, Nokia 5 and the Nokia 6, slated to release in July, might get delayed and also face a shortage in stocks in India.

