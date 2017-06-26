During the official launch of Nokia-branded phones, HMD Global Oy on June 13, confirmed that the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 will be made available only on brick-and-mortar stores, while the top-end Nokia will be exclusive to Amazon India. Now, Nokia 3 has made its way to e-stores in India.
Tata-owned Croma has commenced selling the entry level Nokia 3 on its e-commerce website for Rs. 9,499 and is available in blue and black colour options. A notable aspect of Croma's e-store is that the company is offering direct shipping, Express (delivery via courier) shipping and pick-up option at nearest Croma brick-and-mortar shop.
Though this move by Croma will be welcomed by fans, HMD Global has not made any official statement whether it is safe to purchase the Nokia 3 online and also if the company warranty is still valid for the devices.
Nokia 3 features 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass shield, 1.3GHz MediaTek (MTK 6737) quad-core SoC (System-on-Chip) backed by 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage and a 2,650mAh battery. It also houses two 8MP cameras with auto-focus on both front and the back.
Most notable aspect of the Nokia 3 series is that it runs pure Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box and is confirmed to get the upcoming Android 0 series update. The company has also assured that the device will get two years of software support including Google's monthly security patch.
In a related development, Nokia 5 and the Nokia 6, slated to release in July, might get delayed and also face a shortage in stocks in India.
Key specification of Nokia 3:
|Models
|Nokia 3
|Display
|5.0-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display having Sunlight visibility improvement, polarizerAspect ratio: 16:9Brightness: 450 nits (laminated)
|OS
|Android 7.0 Nougat with Google Assistant
|Processor
|1.3GHz MediaTek (MTK 6737) quad-core
|RAM
|2GB
|Storage
|16GB, expandable up to 128GB
|Camera
|Main: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm, f/2 aperture, LED flashFront: 8MP camera with autofocus, 1.12µm, f/2 aperture, 84-degree FOV, display flash
|Battery
|2,650mAh
|Network
|4G-LTE
|Add-ons
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, microUSB v2.0, OTG support, single speaker
|Dimensions
|143.4 x 71.4 x 8.48 mm (8.68mm is camera bump)
|Colours
|Tempered Blue, Silver, Matte Black, Copper
|Price
|Rs. 9,499