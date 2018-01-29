HMD Global is living up to the expectations when it comes to bringing software updates to its handsets. Brace yourself if you own Nokia 3 and Nokia 2, as these devices are about to taste Google's latest operating system, the Android Oreo.

The Finnish company had already assured the Android Oreo update for Nokia 8, Nokia 2, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Nokia 7. All these handsets have received Android Nougat but only Nokia 8 has tasted Oreo so far.

HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has now announced that Nokia 3 will soon get the Android Oreo beta build. He added that Nokia 2 will get Android 8.1 Oreo directly.

Also #Nokia2 but will go straight to 8.1 to get memory optimization features as it is a 1GB RAM device. #Nokia3 Beta Labs right around the corner. — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 27, 2018

The announcement comes just a few days after Android 8.1 Oreo beta was released to Nokia 8.

It may be mentioned that Nokia 3 came running Android 7.0 Nougat at the time of its release last year.

It also features a 5.0-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels resolution (294 ppi pixel density), a Mediatek MT6737 processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), an 8MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash and 1.12 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus, and a 2,650mAh battery.

On the other hand, Nokia 2 was released with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It has a 5-inch HD LCD screen with 1,280x720p resolution (294 ppi pixels density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 chipset, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage expandable up to 128GB, an 8MP main camera with autofocus and LED flash, a 5MP camera with fixed focus, and a 4,100mAh battery.