HMD Global made it clear at the time of launching its Nokia smartphones that it would be prompt in bringing software update and it has been keeping its words so far. After having updated the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 to Android 7.1.2 Nougat, it is now preparing to do the same for the Nokia 3 ahead of Android 8.0 Oreo release.

The Finnish company has confirmed that the Nokia 3 would be updated to Android 7.1.2 Nougat version, according to NokiaPowerUser. The device recently received an update but it didn't bring the new version. There is a delay in the firmware update because of the device's processor.

However, testing of the latest firmware version is reportedly in progress, which means it could come sometime next month along with security patch.

HMD Global has confirmed that it would seed Android 8.0 Nougat to the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Nokia 8. It didn't reveal the release firmware release date but reports have claimed that it could happen before the end of this year. The Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 will get Android 8.0 Oreo update only after getting Android 7.1.2 Nougat version but the Nokia 8 is expected get it straight from Android 7.1.1 version.