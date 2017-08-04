HMD Global is all set to launch its next wave of Android smartphones as Nokia 2, Nokia 8, and the 3G variant of Nokia 3310 are set to be announced at an upcoming event on August 16 in London. Nokia 8 has been officially confirmed to launch on the specified date while there is no official word on the launch of the other two phones.

Nokia 2 bearing model number 'TA-1029' was recently spotted at the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) of the US with a couple of design renders showing the front and rear of the handset. No other details about the upcoming budget smartphone from Nokia are known from the leak except for the confirmed Bluetooth 4.1 feature.

As the NokiaPowerUser reports, Nokia 2 was spotted in Russian certification some time ago wherein the model was identified as 'TA-1029'. The latest leak clearly confirms the display size of the handset to be around 5-inch (6-inch diagonally).

Earlier, Geekbench listing confirmed that the Nokia 2 will be codenamed as 'Unknown Heart'. It packs 1GB RAM and will be powered by the Snapdragon 212 processor. A closer look at the listing shared by prolific tipster @krispitech reveals that the device will feature a quad-core processor clocked at 1.27GHz and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.