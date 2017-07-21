It's not long since HMD Global released its feature mobile phone Nokia 3310 and budget smartphones namely the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 but the Finnish company seems to be not done yet. It is reportedly planning to release a few handsets, including the Nokia 2 in the next few months.

The report of budget smartphone Nokia 2 comes amid talks that the Finnish mobile manufacturer is bringing a high-end device called the Nokia 8 and flagship Nokia 9. There are contradicting reports on which device, Nokia 8 or Nokia 9 will be the flagship but it seems to be inclining towards the latter considering the features expected to be seen in them.

Not much has been leaked about the Nokia 2 except its mention on Baidu with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor along with the chipset to be seen in the upcoming Nokia 7, Nokia 8 and Nokia 9, and the already released Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6.

Now, an image of the purported Nokia 2 has been published on Baidu along with a sketch of the Nokia 3. Interestingly, the two handsets look strikingly similar in terms of design. The Nokia 2 looks a little smaller in dimension and a much bigger bezel in the bottom, which means the Nokia 3 will have a bigger display.

It may be mentioned that the Nokia 3 is priced at Rs 9,499 (£119.99 / €139) It features a 5.0-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 720x1,280 pixels (294 ppi pixel density), a MediaTek MT6737 processor, an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, a 2GB RAM, and a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). It also has an 8MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, LED flash and 1.12 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and autofocus, and a 2,650mAh battery.

We don't have any idea about the pricing of the Nokia 2 but it should be cheaper than the Nokia 3, which means it could be the cheapest Nokia smartphone.