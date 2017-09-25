After launching the affordable Android-powered Nokia 3, HMD Global Oy is reportedly planning to launch an ultra low-budget handset dubbed as Nokia 2.

Nokia Mobile Myanmar's official Facebook handler while replying to a fan about the Nokia 2 rumours, has confirmed that the company is hoping to unveil the new device later this year in Myanmar. As per the screen-shot available with Android Headline, Nokia 2 will be released in November.

There is no word on when Nokia 2 would be released in global markets. But, if the release pattern of this year's Nokia 6, 5 and 3 is any indication, Nokia 2 is most likely to be made available in India and other emerging markets of Asia and Africa before the end of 2017.

Nokia 2: What we know so far

The upcoming Nokia is said to sport a 5-inch HD display with 720x1,280p resolution and come with polycarbonate-based sturdy shell on the back.

Under-the-hood, it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor with 1GB RAM, pure Android OS ( most likely v7.0 Nougat or else v8.0 Oreo) and house a 4,000mAh battery.

As far as the photography is concerned, Nokia 2 is expected to house an 8MP main camera on the back and a 5MP front-shooter.

The budget Android phone Nokia 2, depending on the region of sale, is said to come in four variants -- TA-1023, TA-1035, TA-1007 and TA-1029.

The word on the street is that Nokia 2 will cost around Rs 6,000 (approx. $93/€78).