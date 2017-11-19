After launching Nokia 2 in Africa and Russia, HMD Global Oy has the set the ball rolling to release the budget Android phone in the US.
The Nokia 2 pre-order service is now officially live on Amazon, B&H and Best Buy in the US for $99, and is said to be compatible with the GSM networks of AT&T and T-Mobile, PocketNow reported.
The USP of Nokia 2 is its battery. It comes packed with a massive 4,100mAh cell, which is more than enough to run the phone for two days with mixed usage.
The entry-level Nokia 2 also comes with a premium aluminium frame to offer stability to the structure and a sturdy polycarbonate-based shell on the back.
On the front, it flaunts a 5-inch HD (1280x720p) LCD IPS screen with power consumption LTPS technology, and also Gorilla Glass 3 shield on top.
Inside, it comes with a 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 quad-core (ARM Cortex A7 x 4) processor backed by Adreno 308 graphics engine, Android 7.1.1 Nougat (with guarantee of Android Oreo update), 1GB RAM, 8GB storage (expandable via microSD card), a standard 8MP camera with LED flash support and a 5MP front-snapper.
When will Nokia 2 come to India?
HMD Global Oy had announced it would release Nokia 2 in India in mid-November, but it has not materialised so far. It has to be noted that the company hosted the global Nokia 2 unveiling event in New Delhi.
If history is any indication, Nokia 2 is expected to hit the stores by the end of November or in early December. HMD Global Oy had earlier in the year failed to release Nokia 5 and 6 series on time.
International Business Times India has reached out to HMD Global Oy's media representative via email and is awaiting the official response.
Key specifications of Nokia 2:
