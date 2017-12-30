HMD Global Oy's most affordable Android phone Nokia 2 will soon get the latest v8.1 Oreo update directly in coming months.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global Oy, confirmed the news in a reply to the Nokia 2 user on Twitter and what's interesting is that the Sarvikas said that the device's performance will improve over time, as the software will be based on Android Go programme.

The performance enhancement with the new OS brings up a significant point, considering the current scenario over Apple deliberately throttling the CPU speed in older iPhones with OS new update so that users buy newer models, which is false, according to the company.

It is said that iPhone performance dropped just after a year's use after updating to annual major OS release, as it comes with new features that demand more power and the company, in a bid to extend the life expectancy of the chemically deteriorating battery and the product, it reduced the speed of the CPU.

But, in this case, Google's newly introduced Android Go is developed particularly for budget phones with bare minimum hardware (1GB or less RAM) in developing markets like India and Africa. It is very light in size but does not compromise in terms of performance.

Hi! It will receive Android Oreo. 1GB RAM devices will be supported on 8.1 release where many of the Android Go memory management improvements will be integrated. Nokia 2 performance will only get better over time! — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 28, 2017

Google has optimised the new version and enhanced preinstalled Google apps to take up 50 percent less space, making sure that low-end smartphone users get more space for music, apps, photos and other activities. It has also improved the firmware for speed and reliability on entry-level devices, making apps on handsets running Android Oreo Go faster by 15 percent.

There is no word on when the Android Oreo Go update will be released to the Nokia 2, but if recent release pattern is to be believed, the company is most likely to host beta testing first, like it did with the Nokia 8, 6 and 5; after getting feedback from the users and convinced of weeding all bugs, will release the final version to the public en masse, most probably in the first quarter of 2018.

