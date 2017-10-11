Having released four smartphones – Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 – so far this year, HMD Global seems to have decided to slow down a little now. It is reported that the release of its upcoming devices, the ultimate flagship Nokia 9, Nokia 2, and Nokia 7 could be delayed to next year.

It was earlier reported that the Finnish company would launch a couple of devices, including Nokia 2 and Nokia 9 by the end of this year. But a report by GadgetPilipinas has now claimed, citing a source connected with the supply chain management, that Nokia 9, Nokia 2, and Nokia 7 would be announced only in 2018, perhaps in the first quarter.

However, one has to take the report with a pinch of salt as the Finnish company is yet to reveal the launch schedule of its upcoming devices.

There is no information on Nokia 7 but several details of Nokia 2 and Nokia 9 have been leaked over the last few weeks.

Nokia 2 is expected to have a 5-inch HD display with 720x1,280 pixels resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, a 1GB RAM, an 8MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery. It is also reported that the device would come with a cheap Nokia MD-22 wireless speaker and priced under Rs 6,000.

On the other hand, flagship Nokia 9 is expected to sport either a 5.46-inch or a 5.5-inch QHD OLED display with 1,440x2,560 screen resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or 845 processor, and run Android Nougat or Android 8.0 Orea operating system.

It is also expected to have a 6GB/8GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), a dual 22MP main camera with Carl Zeiss optics and a 12MP front-snapper, or a dual 13MP+13MP camera with Zeiss Optics on the back and a 13MP front- snapper, and a 3,800mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.