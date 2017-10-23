We have been long hearing the rumours of HMD Global Oy's budget Android phone Nokia 2 and now, it has been spotted on a US-based e-commerce site revealing the price of the device.

B&H, which sells unlocked smartphones in the US, accidentally listed the Nokia 2 (Dual-SIM) for $99 (approx. €84/Rs. 6,440) with black and white colour options, reported German blog WinFuture. However, once the word got out to the media, the web page was taken down. But, by then many had taken screen-shot of the site confirming the existence of the much-awaited phone.

As reported before, the new Nokia 2 is an entry-level phone and depending on the region of sale, it will be sold in two variants: TA-1035 (confirmed for the US) and TA-1029 (certified in Russia). It sports a 4.5-inch LCD IPS screen and sturdy polycarbonate-based shell on the back.

Under-the-hood, it is said to come with 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 quad-core (ARM Cortex A7 x 4) processor backed by Android 7.1.1 Nougat (with guarantee of Android Oreo update), 1GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage (expandable via microSD card), a standard 8MP camera with LED flash support and a 5MP front snapper.

Besides stock Android OS, Nokia 2's praiseworthy attribute is said to be its battery. It is expected to come packed with a massive 4,000mAh cell, which is more than enough to run the phone for two days under mixed usage.

There is no word on when exactly the Nokia 2 will be officially unveiled, but it certain to debut within this year, while the flagship Nokia 9 is expected to break covers early next year.

As per recent reports, Nokia 9 is said to come in 140.9x72.9x7.5mm in dimension and boast 5.5-inch QHD (1,440x2,560p) OLED edge-to-edge display and measure, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835/845 CPU, Android 8.0 Oreo OS, 6GB/8GB RAM and a 64GB/128GB internal memory (with microSD card slot), and a 3,800mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

As far as the camera is concerned, it is said to have 13MP+13MP camera module with Carl Zeiss lens on the back and a 13MP shooter on the front.

