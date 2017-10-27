After having launched a series of handsets – Nokia 3310 (feature phone) Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Mokia 7, and Nokia 8 -- HMD Global is reportedly planning to release another one before the end of this year, and it is the entry-level smartphone called Nokia 2.

The Finnish company is yet to announce the release date of its upcoming Nokia 2 but reports have suggested that it would come soon, perhaps in November. Its launch is imminent as the Bluetooth SIG has certified it, according NokiaMob website.

Also read: Here's why Nokia may bring a new 4G feature phone to India instead of 3310 (3G)

The moniker of the device has indicated that it would come in several variants.

The Nokia 2 was earlier certified by the Russian regulators and spotted on a US retailer website with a price tag of $99. It is also reported that it would come with a cheap Nokia MD-22 wireless speaker and priced under Rs 6,000.

The upcoming budget smartphone is expected to sport a 5-inch HD display with 720x1,280 pixels resolution, powered by either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 or Snapdragon 212 processor, and comes packed with a 1GB RAM. It is also expected to feature an 8MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery.