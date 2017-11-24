After a slight delay, HMD Global Oy finally released the Nokia 2 in India on November 24. The new Android phone will be available for purchase across all authorised brick-and-mortar stores in India for Rs 6,999.

As a launch offer, the company in association with partner promoters is giving gift vouchers in the form data bundles and finance support as well. Prospective Nokia 2 consumers with Reliance Jio subscription are entitled to get 45GB additional data, wherein 5GB 4G data is added after every recharge of Rs 309 or above.

Buyers also get a complimentary 12-month accidental damage insurance by Servify, provided they open a Kotak 811 savings account and activate it with an initial deposit of Rs 1,000 in the introductory period.

Is Nokia 2 worth the purchase?

Yes, we believe that the Nokia 2 comes with very compelling features that make it a smart buy and to provide a better perspective, we have listed four key features that make the HMD Global Oy standout among rivals.

Build Quality:

For long Nokia brand has been a champion of making phones with great build quality: you would have come across hundreds of memes on Nokia phone's armour like shells. Even the new Nokia 2 is no different as it comes with high-grade aluminium chassis on the edges, which not only adds value in terms of premium feel but also gives stability to the phone's structure to sustain accidental falls and protect the internal hardware.

The shell is made of high quality sturdy polycarbonate material, and offers good grip to the hand.

On the front panel, it boasts Corning Gorilla Glass cover to shield display from getting scratches and cracks (dropped from small heights).

Furthermore, it comes with IP52 certifications, meaning the phone is resistant to light rain, water spray/splashes and to an extent, also repel particle dust.

Battery life:

Nokia 2's USP is its battery. It houses a massive 4,100mAh battery and based on our experience of testing several phones, HMD Global Oy product will be able to run for two days easily under mixed usage. If used little conservatively, it can last an additional half day.

Pure Android:

Like all the previously announced HMD Global Oy's phones (Nokia 8, 6,5 and 3), the new Nokia 2 runs on pure Android and comes with v7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. With stock Android, Nokia 2 users are guaranteed of smooth interface and also there will no additional pre-loaded apps, which mess up the user-experience and eat-up storage space leaving very little for a user to install favourite apps or take more photos.

Guess what, Nokia 2 is also guaranteed to get the Google's latest Android Oreo update. Since the device runs pure Android, HMD Global Oy need not have to tweak the original source code much and they have to just perform routine tests and roll-out in short span of time, compared to other brands, which take several months to release it to the public.

Camera:

For an aggressive price-tag of Rs 6,999, Nokia 2 has a good set of cameras. On the back, it houses a decent 8MP camera with autofocus, LED flash support and HD video recording capability.

And on the front, it comes packed with a 5MP camera with fixed focus, which is good enough to get a nice selfie.

Key specifications of Nokia 2: