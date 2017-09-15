HMD Global appears to be set to release one more smartphone after the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8. The new budget smartphone in line is the Nokia 2 which is expected to pack impressive features.

The Finnish company is yet to reveal any details about its upcoming handset but reports have suggested that it will be a budget device cheaper than the Nokia 3, which means it will be priced lesser than Rs 9,499. Other reports have suggested it will be priced below Rs 6,000.

We are yet to know the release date of the upcoming device but leaks have hinted that its launch is not far off. Popular leakster Evan Blass @evleaks has even published the live images of the purported phone on his Twitter page.

The Nokia 2 is seen in black and white colours, with Nokia brand logos and LED flash on both front and back panels sans home button and on-screen keys.

According to reports, the Nokia 2 will come in four variants -- TA-1023, TA-1035, TA-1007 and TA-1029 – and run stock Android. It is expected to sport 5-inch HD display with 720x1,280 pixels resolution, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, comes packed with 1GB RAM and houses a 4,000mAh battery.

In terms of camera, it is expected to mount an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front-snapper.