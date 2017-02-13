Continuing its latest trend, the Nokia 150 manufactured by HMD Global has now reached the shores of the United Kingdom and is available for purchase online in the country. The latest feature phone is available for just £35.

As is already known, the USP of the Nokia 150 feature phone is its battery backup time, that is estimated to last an entire day even in case of continuous usage. The traditional Nokia branding is also eye grabbing as far as loyalists are concerned.

Nokia 150 is currently available for online purchase at Carphone Warehouse in the UK. Carphone Warehouse has listed both the Black and White colour variants of the Nokia 150 feature phone.

Areas where Nokia 150 impresses despite the intensive smartphone competition

Besides its affordability factor, Nokia 150 features the all-important aspect of having a 'good' battery. Both the variants of the Nokia 150 offer a removable 1020 Lithium-Ion battery, which gives nearly a full day's worth of talktime even when the phone is used continuously after the battery is fully charged.

Earlier Nokia phones, such as the Nokia 105 (released in 2015) that offered an 800mAh battery offering 15 hours of talktime on continuous usage, had also turned out to be popular in emerging economies.

Another notable aspect is the dual SIM-card slot, which is treated as a rare functionality within similar-range handsets manufactured by reputed names. In emerging markets, having dual SIM-card slots makes sense considering the intensity of usage of portable gadgets.

Finally, the Nokia 150 comes with a VGA rear camera, which has the potential to make basic photography interesting. As far as the operating platform is concerned, the latest Microsoft Nokia 150 runs Nokia's once popular Series 30+ feature-phone operating platform that provides for smooth/intuitive in-phone navigation, and the cellphone lets users store up to 2,000 contacts.